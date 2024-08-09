Looking At First Solar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $277,909 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $104,347.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $250.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.2 $11.2 $180.00 $78.4K 68 82 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $27.9 $27.6 $27.9 $230.00 $58.5K 653 21 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.35 $15.2 $15.2 $210.00 $50.1K 1.0K 37 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.8 $11.15 $11.25 $180.00 $45.0K 68 111 FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $42.1 $40.85 $41.41 $250.00 $37.2K 704 9

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

In light of the recent options history for First Solar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

First Solar's Current Market Status With a volume of 344,143, the price of FSLR is down -1.45% at $210.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days. What The Experts Say On First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $291.8.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $282. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $326. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $315. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $250. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $286.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.