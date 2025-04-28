Looking At FedEx's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $608,235 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $180,202.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $240.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in FedEx's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to FedEx's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $185.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

FedEx 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $29.0 $26.6 $28.0 $240.00 $140.0K 3.9K 50 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $28.75 $26.6 $27.49 $240.00 $137.4K 3.9K 100 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.2 $18.05 $19.3 $230.00 $96.5K 1.8K 50 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.7 $16.55 $16.7 $200.00 $83.5K 238 150 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.0 $16.5 $16.5 $200.00 $82.9K 238 100

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of FedEx

With a volume of 341,402, the price of FDX is up 0.07% at $211.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $254.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $267. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest FedEx options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.