Looking Far And Wide For Value In 2020

2019 finishes with an extra kick for investors. Part of that is the continued strong run of the market, erasing memories of last year's near bear market and extending the decade-long bull. There also are plenty of market headlines and events that have sprung over the end of the year, from Phase 1 trade deals to M&A to political whirlwinds and more.

More trivially, the 2010s are ending and the 2020s begin. It has been quite a decade for equity investors, with the S&P 500 returning more than 250% in that time. Even underperformance could leave a portfolio in good shape, and any alpha that was found would really leave investors well off.

Where does that leave investors and the markets for 2020, at the start of a new decade? That's what we try to answer in our annual Marketplace Roundtable series. We are publishing roundtable discussions featuring more than 80 authors from across the spectrum of investing styles and focuses you find on Seeking Alpha: Macro to value investing, small cap to energy, gold to quant and alternative strategies, and more.

Today's discussion is the second part of a two-part focus on value investing, our most popular category for this year-end series, perhaps due to the wide definition the style can cover. We're featuring the following panel:

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: Investing is less about ''market timing'' and more about ''time in the market." Investors have irrational concerns about where the market is headed. Instead, they should think that they are deploying their families' hard-earned savings into a business that has strong cash flow potential and not paying a lot for the business

Jeffrey Himelson: I believe we have some legs left in this bull market. Economic indicators remain strong. The unemployment rate is low, consumer spending is robust, debt levels are modest and there's still significant capital sitting on the sidelines. With the sentiment among investors being tepid over the past few years, valuations haven't reached absurd levels. To analogize to baseball, I believe we're in the sixth or seventh inning of this bull market.

David Trainer: The market is flashing warning signs of an impending downturn. The market is already in an earnings recession, and it’s actually worse than it looks on the surface. GAAP earnings are down just 1% over the trailing twelve month period, but core earnings, which remove Earnings Distortion (non-recurring or unusual items) are down 6% over the TTM period. As it stands, earnings distortion is positive (meaning reported earnings are overstated) for the first time since 2007, and the highest it has been since 2000. We think all investors will remember what happened shortly after 2007 and 2000.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: Yes, last year's drop was an overreaction to rising rates. However, so is this year's rise due to falling rates. We've had stocks like Apple (AAPL) double in the last few years even as its operating earnings are flat, driven by buybacks and multiple expansion. Do you buy the stock market at a 25x PE or 4% earnings yield (yes, that's what it is if you don't back out pro-forma adjustments) against a 1.9% Treasury rate? TINA!

Cory Cramer: For the past two years I've written over 60 bearish articles on high-quality, overpriced stocks, yet, I've suggested investors stay fully invested and hold defensive stock ETFs instead of cash. This strategy has worked extremely well for the past two years. Unfortunately, many classical defensive stocks are now expensive as well. Most value right now can found in beaten-down cyclicals, but they can still drop more if the economy rolls over (and they can do so without much warning). I'm continuing to stay defensive and buying select cyclicals, however, timing is going to matter more as we draw closer to the end of the macro cycle.

Paulo Santos: My view is that the US market is significantly overpriced vs. many other world markets.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: Where does the broad US equity market go next? I'm fairly certain no one knows and very certain that I don’t. Looking at its history, it has had a negative return from this total market capitalization relative to US GDP. The CAPE ratio is over 77% above its historical mean. The US CAPE ratio is higher than all but two other country markets – Ireland and Denmark. So, I don’t expect any particular tailwind from owning US stocks generally.

Quad 7 Capital: Yes for years we have heard this. The thing is, it won't be true until it happens. We thought it was beginning a year ago this time, and instead, we came out and recommended some names that had been smashed like AT&T (T) and Phillip Morris (PM) as great names to pick up given the yield protection. Turned out, capital gains came with it. Now, that stated, until the economic data is consistently weak, we remain exposed. However, we have encouraged our members to be in 20%-30% cash and be well rounded. We believe that it will take a myriad of events to really give us a true stoppage of the music. We would like a 10% correction so we can do more buying. But longer term, we do think a bear market is pending, and we think the catalyst will be the US elections.

Daniel Jones: It really depends. I see two scenarios here. One where trade wars remain or even worsen, and another where we truly do get past this. In the first case, a recession is inevitable, but perhaps 12 to 18 months away. In the second case, we could still be years away. Due to the economic recovery and subsequent growth under Obama and the continued growth under Trump (growth that in both administrations is slow to modest), there has been little chance for overcapacity to build up that might otherwise cause a recession. Absent a black swan event, then, or contamination from another major economy taking a hit, we could go on several years without another downturn.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: My favorite lesson is that not only it is harder to avoid a loser than finding a winner, but that losers demolish your portfolio's returns. Never forget rule number 1: Don't lose money! An investor that's down just 25% needs a clean 33% return just to breakeven! Plus the amount of time it has taken to get back to breakeven. Having said that, the best analyst is only right two-thirds of the time. So it's about being humble enough to embrace failure, but at the same time attempting to avoid failure.

Jeffrey Himelson: I learned that patience and dollar-cost averaging can be powerful tools so long as you continually check your thesis and confirm it remains intact. Over the course of 2019, I continued to purchase shares of Fitbit (FIT) and was able to average my cost down to around $4.30 per share. I believed the thesis was intact and haven't sold a single share. Going into the shareholder vote on the acquisition, I remain long, as I think there's still a chance a higher offer comes along and the stock is trading significantly below the $7.35 buyout offer price from Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). Investors think that the DOJ may not approve this transaction, but in that case, investors are failing to take into account that FIT would receive $250M from Google and another entity, i.e. Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), or a private equity firm (which wouldn't face the same antitrust scrutiny) could come along and snatch them up.

David Trainer: Public markets still care about fundamentals and corporate governance. For years, investors complained about crazy unicorn valuations and unfair dual-class share structures, but they just kept buying each new IPO at higher and higher prices. We thought the same pattern would happen in 2019, but then Uber (UBER) and Lyft’s (LYFT) IPO’s flopped, and WeWork’s blew up on the launch pad. Public market investors have finally rediscovered the power they have to hold companies accountable for massive losses and conflicted governance. We expect them to they start using that power more for already-public companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Snap (SNAP) in 2020.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: Liquidity has an outsize contribution to stock prices. Don't fight the Fed!

Cory Cramer: I spent a lot of time developing techniques to analyze stocks whose earnings are only partially cyclical. This is very useful because most investors do not take into account the moderate level of cyclicality found in many businesses. They also tend not to study a full cycle's worth of data when making their assumptions about the future earnings potential of a business (particularly now that the current macro cycle is longer than 10 years). Recognizing this phenomenon was my best lesson learned in 2019. Doing so helped me develop the "full-cycle analysis" which has been very useful.

Paulo Santos: Not really a new lesson, but simply that markets - like the US market - can really run a lot on simple multiple expansion, even without significant fundamental improvement.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: With expensive equity markets, more expensive credit markets, and very low returns on cash, I have been learning lessons about alternative asset classes. One major focus in 2019 has been our investments in SPACs and de-SPACed equities such as Broadmark (BRMK), one of my two favorite dividend payers. The company is well managed, unleveraged, and pays out a large monthly dividend. We were investors before day one and continue to own it and like it today. As the shareholder base turns over from SPAC investors to REIT investors, the stock is likely to continue to do well. As for next year, our major asset class focus for 2020 will be presented shortly on Sifting the World.

Quad 7 Capital: We learned that everyone's style of investing is different and that there are many ways to reach the same goal. Although our service focuses on rapid return, short-term trades, we have had to make it clear that this approach should be used in tandem with others, that everyone should have a core, safe, moderate yield and growth portfolio on the long term, but that we need to directly tell followers this.

Daniel Jones: Be patient, rely on the data, and things will inevitably sort themselves out. But don't be too patient when you see an idea you are convinced makes sense.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: Truly does not matter. Buying up strong cash flow generating businesses and not paying a premium always works well over time. Everyone is looking for a ''get rich quick scheme'.' But even Warren Buffett only made the bulk of his money later in life. It takes time to build wealth.

Jeffrey Himelson: I believe value as an investing trend will continue.

David Trainer: For value as a factor to sustain a comeback, more investors must be equipped to perform real value analysis. As long as companies can manipulate their earnings and fool investors (as shown in a new paper from HBS & MIT Sloan), markets do not have a solid connection to core earnings power or value. Investors deserve a more holistic measure of value creation, one that comprehensively captures the underlying economics of businesses consistently across all companies. Investors also deserve a more holistic measure of stock market value, one that accurately measures the future cash flow expectations in asset prices. When investors have the right data to fully understand a company’s profits and valuation, a value strategy can outperform in any market.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: I think there has been a misunderstanding of what value is. A declining business with debt and a low PE is not value. I think true value has done quite well in the last decade, even as there has been froth in unprofitable growth.

Cory Cramer: I think it's the start of a mini-trend, at least. Most really high-quality, steady-earning growth stocks are already nearly priced to perfection. With China and Brexit potentially moving to the back burner, there are cyclical values that can rise again before the end of the macro cycle. The tricky part is that value stocks that are priced low because their industry is being disrupted or they are over leveraged probably deserve to trade at low prices. So, picking and choosing is still important when selecting individual investments. Equal weighting the S&P 500 is the simplest way to play this theme without picking individual investments.

Paulo Santos: It doesn't really matter, but as long as an investor is buying true value (high-quality companies at low valuations), value should outperform over time.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: It doesn’t really matter. Value as a factor is not really what we mean by value - we’re looking at very specific firms at significant discounts to intrinsic value as well as specific corporate transactions that would unlock that value. Overall markets are just noise.

Quad 7 Capital: It was sector specific. We found value in certain retail segments and in energy names. Other sectors, such as "value in the cloud" could face a lot more pressure. As an authority on short-term trading (weeks to months) it really does not matter where we were overall, there's always opportunity. Longer term, when we spot a deep value opportunity or value in a so-called compounder, then we would argue valuation metrics mean everything.

Daniel Jones: Contrary to what some may think, value has been unpopular for a long time and it remains that way today. Long term, I don't really worry though, because value will always come back into play eventually. Just look at the cannabis sector. Market caps surged, but eventually came back down to Earth despite some very robust growth from those firms, because the value just was not there.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: I never hedge my portfolio. If one needs to hedge an investment, that means the investment isn't a clear-cut value opportunity. Look for very easy investments, where the likelihood of failure is very small.

Jeffrey Himelson: Since I'm young and have a high income and relatively low expenses, I'm seeking rapid appreciation and do not hedge portfolio risk very much. Moving forward, I will focus on generating some more cash flow with dividend paying stocks in my Roth IRA and that will be a hedge in the sense that it diversifies my portfolio a bit.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: It is important. Sell calls, short stocks.

Cory Cramer: I don't hedge because my time frame for investments always extends beyond two years. I don't think I have much of an edge if I focus on shorter time frames than that. There are simply too many very smart market participants with more resources than me that focus their efforts on the shorter than two-year time frame. I do have certain triggers that I watch, which would cause me to move a large portion of my portfolio to cash if I determine a recession is imminent, though.

Paulo Santos: Typically hedging could play a part, and portfolio risk would be balanced either by lower exposure (only including very undervalued situations) or by hedging with short positions. However, the current market has produced some situations which are so deep value that in my view a significant amount of hedging for those positions is not needed.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: We short stocks to generate alpha. To hedge our portfolio, we’re pretty boring: We use cash and sizing discipline. With enough cash and with carefully-sized positions, we expect to be well positioned to weather market turmoil when it comes. When we have a quarter such as the one a year ago, we want to be able to be on offense, going through our shopping list of beaten-down bargains.

Quad 7 Capital: Significantly important. Right now we have members hedging by building cash. We also recommend having 2%-3% of the total portfolio in precious metals, another 1%-2% in digital currency, and then we offer advanced strategies for maintaining and building capital. This can include specific options trades, playing income names, purchasing inverse funds, or playing volatility. A favorite levered play we like is TZA, and when the next real selloff gets going, our members stand to see their portfolios hold up well, if not make money. In the end, the best defense is being well rounded and able to quickly shift positioning.

Daniel Jones: I don't personally hedge much. Sometimes I will engage in defensive hedging, but that's about it. Unless you have reason to believe something big will happen, and soon, it doesn't make much sense to hedge in my view.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: Before making any consideration I always look at the balance sheet first and foremost. Then, I like to see businesses which generate so much cash that they regularly repurchase their own stock. The one factor I avoid is business which are very unprofitable and just as likely to make a loss and they are to make an income.

Jeffrey Himelson: One of the first aspects of a company that I check is its management team. If I do not have trust in the management of a company, I will certainly not invest in that company.

David Trainer: We invest unrivalled effort in calculating an accurate return on invested capital (ROIC) for all stocks we consider for our Long Idea and Danger Zone reports. Improving ROIC is directly correlated with increasing shareholder value, and it should be a key metric in all investment decisions.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: Free cash flow (correctly calculated by excluding the stock comp add back) is very important.

Cory Cramer: I always check earnings cyclicality first. That helps me determine what sort of technique I use to analyze the stock. IPOs always turn me away.

Paulo Santos: The company needs to have both a stable to growing defensible business and be very cheap in terms of valuation. Large decreases in business activity with no thesis for an immediate turnaround turn me away, especially when mated with debt.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: We always look for an explicit transaction for our capital to be returned. That can be an acquisition, spin-off, de-SPACing, or other event. All value investors want to buy $1s for $0.50, we also want to know how we’re going to get paid our dollar.

Turnoffs include high management turnover. As an analyst, my job is to be an outsider with information and judgment that approximates insiders as closely as possible. If the insiders seem to be leaving as quickly as possible (WeWork, Tesla, etc.) that will turn me away.

Quad 7 Capital: Without question it's management. As part of BAD BEAT Investing every Wednesday we have discussions with management teams of companies. Obviously they cannot disclose anything operationally which would violate SEC rules, but we do it to get a sense for their knowledge base, their communication skills, and experience. These are all aspects that make a strong poker player, and our general approach to investing is that it is one big poker game. Management is the player. You play the team, in conjunction with the statistics (valuation metrics), then make moves.

Daniel Jones: I've come to prioritize cash flow about all else, especially relative to market value and enterprise value. Cash is king.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: I used to be concentrated in investing. Then, my portfolio started to become more diversified. But presently, through my hard work, I have come to believe concentration suits me more: I want to be decisive and deploy significant capital behind a rare idea with a very positively skewed risk-reward profile.

Jeffrey Himelson: I used to never believe in technical analysis, however, I've realized that since many investors do believe in technical analysis, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and it is prudent to read the charts. I primarily use technical analysis to determine an entry point to set my limit order to.

David Trainer: We’ve added an Earnings Distortion Score to our research offerings this year.

We measure Earnings Distortion using the proprietary data featured in research from Harvard Business School (HBS) and MIT Sloan. This research empirically concludes that street earnings estimates are incomplete and less accurate than earnings adjusted for the distortion that comes from items buried in the footnotes.

Every week during the 2020 earnings seasons, we will publish a special Earnings Distortion Score for key companies reporting the following week. We will segment these companies into five categories:

1. Strong Beat 2. Beat 3. Inline 4. Miss 5. Strong Miss

These ratings indicate how likely companies are to beat or miss estimates based on how much their estimates contain unusual gains/losses which cause earnings to be over/understated.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: Not really. Maybe pay up a little bit more for good businesses.

Cory Cramer: I've added the "full-cycle analysis," which considers both market sentiment and earnings fluctuations for moderately cyclical stocks over the course of a full business cycle. This has allowed me to analyze a much wider range of stocks, which has, in turn, allowed me to invest in higher-quality businesses across the board because the universe of stocks I have from which to choose is now larger. I've also added a "time until payback analysis." This ignores market sentiment entirely and only focuses on the business' ability to pay for itself within a certain amount of time (typically, within eight years). And, right now, I'm working on a REIT analysis that utilizes a combination of "time until payback" using dividends, plus "momentum sentiment" from the market, to trigger buying and selling opportunities with REITs. This is useful because I've found that most investors don't fully understand the cyclical nature of REITs. I'll probably be writing on this topic much more in 2020.

Paulo Santos: Not really. I'd desire to have more growth candidates for the portfolio, but growth has been overpriced for a while.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: In one sense, I have not added any new steps or considerations to my investment process in the past decade. I know what I like to invest in, research intensively, and pull the trigger sparingly. But in another sense, my process changes as the opportunities shrink in some areas and grow in others. We have found the SPAC category particularly interesting this past year on both the long (BRMK) and short (WTRH) side.

Quad 7 Capital: We have been running more calculations for members, and generally speaking, most of the time, offering options plays along with any stock we recommend (whether long or short). We also have been teaching people, since education is a key component of what we do.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: Humility. Also, I'm super passionate about working hard and studying a lot.

Jeffrey Himelson: I'm focused on growing my Roth IRA account with solid dividend paying companies and my taxable accounts with companies that will appreciate significantly in the next 1-3 years. I'm not focused on investments that may pay off in less than a year so I can take advantage of the lower tax bracket that long-term capital gains provides.

David Trainer: We are dedicated to helping more investors combat earnings distortion.

Earnings distortion from unusual items is an increasingly material force. For example, earnings for the S&P 500 were distorted by an average of 22% in 2018. In Core Earnings: New Data & Evidence, HBS and MIT Sloan professors show this distortion causes markets to be inefficient and that corporate managers purposely bury key data in footnotes to manipulate earnings.

Only our research gives investors the tools they need to combat earnings distortion and manipulation, which recently reached levels not seen since right before the tech bubble and the financial crisis.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: Hold on to core positions and scour the market for additional opportunities.

Cory Cramer: Unfortunately, timing the end of the economic cycle. If the market does rotate into value in the first half of 2020 and continues to rise at a quick pace, there won't be much value left in the market by mid 2020. Eventually, debt will become a problem for consumers, perhaps brought on more suddenly than expected if energy prices rise. The presidential election is another wild card. These dangers will start to converge by early summer. I expect I'll be taking profits in many of my individual positions by mid summer if the market keeps rising.

Paulo Santos: As always, in finding new candidates to invest in which conform to the general philosophy of "very cheap and with business being the same or better looking forward."

Chris DeMuth Jr.: One of our winners this year was a litigation stub that had a return of slightly more than 70% on a settlement that really split the difference between what the two sides thought that our case was worth. For 2020, I'm focusing on litigation as an asset class and five actionable equity investments with big upsides from potential litigation resolutions next year.

Quad 7 Capital: Winning. And we think the elections in the US are going to be a much bigger catalyst than people think.

Daniel Jones: I'm continuing to focus a lot on oil and gas.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira: My favorite idea is Bed, Bath, & Beyond (BBBY). On the surface (System 1) it is a retailer, which investors are avoiding investing in. But digging deeper, it is more than a retailer, it has two separate operations which will release pent-up shareholder value.

Firstly, it will have a huge sale and leaseback of 4 million square feet of owned real estate which will approximate $500 million in cash, or 30% Bed Bath's market cap. Secondly, it's divesting of two business units which are expected to bring $450 million in cash. Thirdly, it's liquidating close to $1 billion of inventory. Fourthly, there is still Bed Bath's core operation. This is a heads, I win, tails, I don't lose much investment.

Jeffrey Himelson: In 2020, my favorite investing idea is Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF). MLFNF is a Canadian-based company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is not very well followed. It has a large meat-based segment that's profitable and also is a significant player in the new plant-based meats industry. In fact, it will soon have the largest plant-based meat manufacturing facility in North America, and its plant-based segment has a revenue run rate that's not far off of Beyond Meat's. MLFNF has not spent much to advertise and grow the brand of their plant-based products, but this has just changed and they've started a new advertising campaign with several celebrities including Ellen Degeneres, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. If you do decide to invest in MLFNF, since it's not widely followed and has a low volume, I recommending purchase shares with limit orders.

David Trainer: Disney (DIS) - The huge launch for Disney+ reaffirms what we’ve been saying for the past three years. Disney’s unparalleled collection of IP, its unique brand, and its superior content monetization capabilities give it a significant competitive advantage over Netflix (NFLX) and every other content company.

Disney stands to benefit as consumers become more overwhelmed by the amount of content and gravitate toward familiar characters and franchises. No other company can boast the familiarity or the same level of franchise IP. The company’s tentpole franchises don’t just help Disney attract new subscribers, their extraordinary popularity lowers subscriber acquisition costs, too.

Furthermore, no other content firm monetizes content better than Disney. When Disney develops successful content, it can extract value across a wide array of businesses and channels. A hit franchise like Star Wars doesn’t just make billions at the box office, it also sells toys and merchandise, creates the potential for spin-off TV shows, forms the basis for attractions at theme parks, and now – with Disney+ – contributes to the library of a streaming service. Most importantly, Disney remains undervalued. If Disney can grow NOPAT by 9% compounded annually over the next decade (the default forecast in our model right now based on historical margins and analyst revenue projections) the stock has a fair value of $181/share, a 23% upside to the current stock price. As the market grows more skeptical of the growth expectations embedded in Netflix’s stock price – and as Disney+ continues to gain market share – we expect to see more of the capital invested in Netflix to flow to Disney.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: Danaos (DAC) is a shipping company trading at less than 2x EPS. After years of oversupply, the market is finally in balance and rates are rising. Read my article for why I think it could be a multi bagger.

Cory Cramer: My favorite idea for 2020 is probably Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). It's one of the few large-cap stocks that's fairly priced that doesn't have problems. It's positioned well to take advantage of a market downturn with its large cash pile, and Buffett is still at the top of his game.

Paulo Santos: MOEX in Russia, as the Russian economy grows. Emerging market mobile telecoms, on sheer undervaluation vs. everything else.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: While I have not historically been fixated on dividends, a favorite idea for 2020 is another big dividend payer, our long position in Franchise Group (FRG). This is one of our largest investments. It owns Liberty Tax, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Sears Outlet. Over time, FRG will add companies that it can acquire at a discount to intrinsic value and recoup much or all of its acquisition costs through franchising. It will be light on assets and heavy on distributions to shareholders. It's starting with a quarterly $0.25 per share dividend, but my expectation is that figure will substantially grow over time. The goal is to distribute a large part of excess cash flow. This company has one of my favorite management teams and a promising opportunity for a rollup of companies well situated to be franchised. This company is small, new, and largely unknown. As with Broadmark, we were investors before day one but continue to own and like it today. FRG’s market cap is less than half a billion dollars today, but it will probably be 10 or 20 times that within the next decade.

Quad 7 Capital: We became immensely bullish on energy in September-October this year. That has paid off with Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL). We think that natural gas is a place to consider. We have been pushing Southwestern Energy (SWN) for two months now and in that time it has rallied 40%. We think that so long as the weather is even average to below average temperatures, natural gas stocks offer strong value, despite the oversupply of the last five years. Oil has rebounded, and if it stays at current levels and natural gas rebounds to even a still super cheap $2.65 on futures for natty daddy, then we are looking at another 20% upside at least here, if not more.

Daniel Jones: I'm an oil guy, so I really like crude and anything tied to it just about. Shale output is not as robust as a lot of people think, and we could actually see output from shale begin to fall before too long. This could create a surprise scenario that helps out oil bulls.

