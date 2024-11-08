Looking At Fair Isaac's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FICO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Fair Isaac. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,378, and 12 are calls, amounting to $737,063.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1700.0 to $2500.0 for Fair Isaac over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fair Isaac options trades today is 16.6 with a total volume of 51.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fair Isaac's big money trades within a strike price range of $1700.0 to $2500.0 over the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $352.1 $352.0 $352.1 $2000.00 $352.0K 29 10 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $375.6 $373.0 $375.6 $2000.00 $75.1K 29 12 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $548.0 $538.0 $539.0 $1700.00 $53.9K 4 1 FICO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.6 $51.7 $55.6 $2200.00 $44.4K 1 8 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.0 $155.1 $160.0 $2180.00 $32.0K 3 4

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fair Isaac, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Fair Isaac Standing Right Now? With a volume of 196,525, the price of FICO is down 0.0% at $2176.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Fair Isaac

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2252.8.

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2000. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $2040. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2500. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2374. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2350.

