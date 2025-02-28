Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $87,345, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,212,753.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $125.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 2861.56 with a total volume of 4,201.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.95 $4.1 $125.00 $922.5K 9.6K 2.2K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $115.00 $66.2K 486 4 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $110.00 $60.1K 1.6K 221 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.03 $1.0 $1.0 $108.00 $50.0K 4.3K 524 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.45 $16.45 $16.45 $105.00 $39.4K 622 24

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,855,686, with XOM's price down by -0.34%, positioned at $109.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $115.

