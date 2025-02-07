Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EXPE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Expedia Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $64,875, and 22 are calls, amounting to $847,449.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $200.0 for Expedia Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Expedia Group options trades today is 445.45 with a total volume of 4,735.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Expedia Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.0 $5.55 $5.55 $195.00 $67.1K 1.5K 926 EXPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.0 $5.55 $5.55 $195.00 $66.6K 1.5K 805 EXPE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $13.6 $12.25 $13.6 $185.00 $53.5K 1.3K 149 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.6 $12.4 $13.6 $185.00 $48.6K 1.3K 461 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.6 $12.25 $13.6 $185.00 $45.8K 1.3K 149

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Expedia Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 475,775, the EXPE's price is up by 15.2%, now at $198.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Expedia Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $184.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

