Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in EXPE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for Expedia Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,757, and 25 calls, totaling $2,296,953.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $195.0 for Expedia Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.45 $12.05 $13.1 $145.00 $393.0K 743 314 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.7 $23.6 $23.7 $155.00 $237.0K 649 127 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.95 $8.45 $8.45 $150.00 $211.2K 1.2K 263 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.2 $17.75 $18.15 $140.00 $157.9K 744 257 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.0 $15.45 $16.71 $140.00 $125.1K 744 658

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Expedia Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Expedia Group Trading volume stands at 2,905,481, with EXPE's price up by 3.27%, positioned at $155.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Expedia Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $148.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $159. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $130. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Expedia Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.