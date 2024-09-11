Looking At Estee Lauder Cos's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $503,059, and 2 were calls, valued at $97,510.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $110.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Estee Lauder Cos's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Estee Lauder Cos's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.99 $85.00 $199.6K 1.6K 424 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.7 $2.6 $2.62 $80.00 $104.8K 4.3K 417 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.85 $1.8 $1.81 $90.00 $72.4K 397 422 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $33.6 $31.4 $32.0 $110.00 $70.4K 90 22 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $84.00 $68.9K 125 8

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Estee Lauder Cos, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Estee Lauder Cos's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 655,874, the EL's price is down by -2.16%, now at $83.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.6.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $131. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $130. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $117. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $105. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.