Looking At Enphase Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,550, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $482,823.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $170.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $22.0 $21.0 $22.0 $90.00 $99.0K 249 45 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $13.5 $12.45 $12.77 $100.00 $79.1K 0 80 ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $29.0 $26.6 $27.82 $135.00 $69.5K 0 0 ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $21.9 $21.2 $21.6 $90.00 $64.7K 249 75 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.0 $21.0 $21.0 $95.00 $52.5K 86 0

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy Currently trading with a volume of 917,790, the ENPH's price is down by -2.24%, now at $105.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $114.5.

