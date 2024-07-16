Looking At Enovix's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ENVX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Enovix. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 27% bullish and 63% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,347, and 10 calls, totaling $415,964.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $34.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enovix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enovix's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $34.0 in the last 30 days.

Enovix Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $15.00 $65.4K 9.0K 123 ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $17.00 $56.1K 667 0 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.15 $4.4 $34.00 $53.2K 1.3K 4 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $20.00 $49.6K 49.1K 40 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.2 $8.2 $17.00 $47.5K 25.1K 5

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for Enovix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Enovix Currently trading with a volume of 1,552,942, the ENVX's price is down by -2.35%, now at $17.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Enovix

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Enovix with a target price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

