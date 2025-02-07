Looking At Energy Transfer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $183,481, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $340,955.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.49 $0.47 $0.48 $21.00 $114.9K 18.2K 2.5K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.38 $0.36 $0.36 $20.00 $72.2K 3.3K 3.0K ET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $9.6 $10.35 $30.00 $70.3K 247 70 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $15.00 $55.5K 11.5K 100 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.46 $0.41 $0.41 $20.00 $40.9K 3.3K 1.0K

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network totals 130,000 miles. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, fuel distribution assets, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Energy Transfer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Energy Transfer Currently trading with a volume of 6,689,409, the ET's price is down by -1.1%, now at $19.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

