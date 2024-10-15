Looking At Duke Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DUK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Duke Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,762, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $627,974.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $105.0 for Duke Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Duke Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Duke Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Duke Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.0 $38.3 $38.31 $80.00 $153.3K 155 40 DUK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.8 $42.0 $42.8 $75.00 $85.6K 45 20 DUK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.5 $37.5 $38.5 $80.00 $77.0K 21 20 DUK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.4 $43.2 $43.2 $75.00 $69.1K 45 45 DUK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $29.1 $27.8 $28.45 $90.00 $56.9K 23 20

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy is one of the largest us utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to 8.2 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.6 million customers.

Current Position of Duke Energy Trading volume stands at 1,063,954, with DUK's price up by 2.45%, positioned at $117.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. Expert Opinions on Duke Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Duke Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

