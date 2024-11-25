Looking At D.R. Horton's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for D.R. Horton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $854,878, and 10 are calls, amounting to $678,985.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $145.0 and $200.0 for D.R. Horton, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $200.00 $153.1K 86 194 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $190.00 $120.0K 198 478 DHI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $39.7 $38.4 $39.07 $145.00 $97.7K 73 25 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $17.2 $16.9 $16.9 $185.00 $79.4K 89 248 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.5 $12.6 $12.9 $165.00 $64.5K 116 100

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 125 markets across 36 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

In light of the recent options history for D.R. Horton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of D.R. Horton Currently trading with a volume of 1,487,893, the DHI's price is up by 6.28%, now at $173.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D.R. Horton with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

