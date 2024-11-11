Looking At Dollar Tree's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Tree. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $606,344, and 5 are calls, amounting to $346,304.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $120.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dollar Tree's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dollar Tree's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Dollar Tree Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $0.66 $0.62 $0.66 $68.00 $198.0K 105 3.0K DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.8 $8.75 $8.8 $60.00 $121.4K 1.6K 169 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.45 $18.9 $19.06 $80.00 $104.8K 1.2K 147 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.85 $18.8 $18.8 $80.00 $75.2K 1.2K 92 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.95 $13.55 $13.65 $70.00 $60.0K 4.3K 50

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,600 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,800 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Present Market Standing of Dollar Tree Currently trading with a volume of 1,620,128, the DLTR's price is down by -0.42%, now at $61.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

