Looking At Dollar General's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Dollar General.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $692,454, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $281,042.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $83.0 and $130.0 for Dollar General, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar General stands at 869.08, with a total volume reaching 8,181.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar General, situated within the strike price corridor from $83.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar General Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.3 $13.0 $13.0 $95.00 $260.0K 76 200 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $3.05 $2.77 $3.05 $93.00 $202.5K 3 3.2K DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $1.69 $1.63 $1.64 $105.00 $128.6K 1.1K 1.2K DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.04 $95.00 $45.6K 1.7K 161 DG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $1.19 $1.06 $1.19 $107.00 $35.7K 2.1K 352

About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar General, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Dollar General

With a trading volume of 1,979,832, the price of DG is up by 0.23%, reaching $97.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar General

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.2.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dollar General, maintaining a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Dollar General with a target price of $96. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Dollar General with a target price of $105. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Dollar General, maintaining a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dollar General with a target price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dollar General with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

