Looking At Dick's Sporting Goods's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dick's Sporting Goods. Our analysis of options history for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $478,983, and 11 were calls, valued at $536,820.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $210.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dick's Sporting Goods's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dick's Sporting Goods's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Dick's Sporting Goods Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $16.9 $16.0 $16.45 $197.50 $324.8K 2 198 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.3 $210.00 $83.0K 2.9K 238 DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.2 $9.6 $9.9 $182.50 $65.3K 0 68 DKS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $33.1 $31.8 $32.56 $185.00 $65.1K 0 27 DKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $9.5 $9.8 $185.00 $63.7K 1.6K 84

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 720 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and other nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Present Market Standing of Dick's Sporting Goods

Currently trading with a volume of 1,546,585, the DKS's price is up by 0.06%, now at $184.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Dick's Sporting Goods

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $206.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Dick's Sporting Goods with a target price of $223. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $273. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, maintaining a target price of $171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Dick's Sporting Goods, targeting a price of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on Dick's Sporting Goods with a target price of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for DKS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

