Looking At Dick's Sporting Goods's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DKS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,402, and 7 calls, totaling $468,416.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $220.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dick's Sporting Goods's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dick's Sporting Goods's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $2.35 $1.5 $1.7 $212.50 $100.3K 1.5K 1.5K DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.4 $14.3 $14.3 $220.00 $92.9K 364 65 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.7 $1.5 $1.7 $212.50 $80.4K 1.5K 993 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $1.7 $1.35 $1.7 $212.50 $79.4K 1.5K 497 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.6 $220.00 $46.2K 2.4K 249

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 725 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dick's Sporting Goods, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 415,154, the price of DKS is up by 1.07%, reaching $211.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 99 days from now. Expert Opinions on Dick's Sporting Goods

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $250.75.

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $260. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $258.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

