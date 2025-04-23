Looking At Dell Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,554,614 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,137,458.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $200.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.9 $27.1 $28.26 $115.00 $279.6K 1.0K 200 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.05 $11.9 $12.05 $85.00 $241.0K 2.7K 226 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.34 $1.16 $1.33 $100.00 $199.5K 11.7K 2.0K DELL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $11.7 $11.7 $11.7 $90.00 $181.2K 3.5K 253 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $66.15 $63.8 $64.75 $155.00 $129.5K 18 20

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,133,272, the DELL's price is up by 5.54%, now at $88.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $106.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $108. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DELL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

