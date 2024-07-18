Looking At Dell Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $704,775, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $87,830.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $149.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $149.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $24.4 $23.6 $23.96 $149.00 $337.8K 236 0 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $130.00 $92.2K 7.7K 0 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $31.7 $29.9 $29.9 $145.00 $89.7K 460 0 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $132.00 $79.9K 4.0K 1 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $19.4 $18.8 $18.8 $135.00 $75.2K 3.4K 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 380,329, the DELL's price is up by 1.0%, now at $126.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $165.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

