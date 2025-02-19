Looking At Deere's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 56 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $509,795 and 44, calls, for a total amount of $6,136,787.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $600.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Deere stands at 303.66, with a total volume reaching 12,285.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Deere, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $113.65 $108.9 $112.75 $470.00 $2.2M 919 400 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $19.65 $19.2 $19.65 $580.00 $1.1M 13 8 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.5 $20.15 $20.5 $500.00 $237.9K 3.1K 508 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.75 $19.9 $21.75 $570.00 $217.5K 22 100 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.65 $21.45 $21.45 $500.00 $214.5K 3.1K 1.1K

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Deere With a trading volume of 1,182,018, the price of DE is up by 2.11%, reaching $512.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $497.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $500. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $455. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $546. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $480. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Deere, targeting a price of $507.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.