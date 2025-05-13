Looking At Datadog's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $507,772, and 20 are calls, amounting to $4,877,285.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $125.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $18.25 $17.7 $17.85 $120.00 $2.6M 32 1.5K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $4.45 $4.15 $4.4 $116.00 $791.1K 2 3.7K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.35 $5.5 $115.00 $225.6K 3.5K 449 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.5 $115.00 $187.5K 3.5K 795 DDOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.83 $100.00 $153.2K 329 401

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog

With a trading volume of 3,370,730, the price of DDOG is up by 3.07%, reaching $116.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.