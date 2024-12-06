Looking At Datadog's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $575,810, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,257,677.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $210.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.55 $8.71 $165.00 $639.2K 1.9K 451 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.22 $165.00 $428.4K 679 409 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.6 $135.00 $86.8K 1.1K 155 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $17.0 $16.35 $17.0 $150.00 $83.3K 3.1K 250 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $17.0 $16.35 $17.0 $150.00 $73.1K 3.1K 193

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,786,725, the price of DDOG is up by 3.72%, reaching $169.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $157.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

