Looking At Datadog's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $900,889 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $822,240.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $195.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.55 $4.25 $4.33 $135.00 $519.6K 1.1K 1.2K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.58 $2.24 $2.48 $160.00 $434.0K 2.9K 1.9K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $165.00 $207.0K 463 303 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.8 $14.65 $14.8 $155.00 $148.0K 81 100 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.0 $13.7 $13.7 $155.00 $116.4K 152 0

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Datadog, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,784,292, with DDOG's price down by -0.24%, positioned at $154.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $157. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $133. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.