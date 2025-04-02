Looking At D-Wave Quantum's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QBTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for D-Wave Quantum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $195,600, and 7 are calls, amounting to $367,910.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $21.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D-Wave Quantum options trades today is 2300.75 with a total volume of 3,921.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D-Wave Quantum's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $21.0 over the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.41 $8.50 $142.0K 1.5K 1.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $1.75 $1.65 $1.65 $6.00 $99.0K 1.0K 1.2K QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.52 $6.00 $76.0K 1.0K 500 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.4 $4.0 $4.26 $5.00 $42.6K 4.4K 103 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.09 $5.50 $41.8K 210 226

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

In light of the recent options history for D-Wave Quantum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

D-Wave Quantum's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 14,500,792, with QBTS's price down by -1.15%, positioned at $7.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $9.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for QBTS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy

