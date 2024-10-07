Looking At CVS Health's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 14 options trades for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) summing a total amount of $1,086,658.

At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 829,553.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $67.5 for CVS Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 2289.09 with a total volume of 6,639.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.75 $5.1 $5.1 $57.50 $255.0K 3.0K 1.0K CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.1 $5.1 $57.50 $255.0K 3.0K 500 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.15 $9.1 $9.22 $62.50 $92.4K 449 100 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.83 $0.73 $0.73 $66.00 $91.0K 1.6K 1.5K CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.27 $1.21 $1.26 $65.00 $74.2K 4.6K 250

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

In light of the recent options history for CVS Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,093,857, the price of CVS is up 0.2% at $64.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62. * In a positive move, an analyst from TD Cowen has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $85. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $62. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.