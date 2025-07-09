Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $273,550, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,646,273.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $700.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 382.95 with a total volume of 1,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $82.05 $79.65 $79.91 $550.00 $399.9K 490 188 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $58.25 $58.25 $58.25 $510.00 $233.0K 413 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $80.8 $78.75 $80.13 $550.00 $160.2K 490 18 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $222.05 $218.25 $218.25 $700.00 $109.1K 0 5 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $216.75 $212.5 $215.65 $350.00 $107.8K 405 5

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

In light of the recent options history for CrowdStrike Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 540,234, the CRWD's price is up by 0.12%, now at $508.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $517.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $530. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $505.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Bernstein Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.