Looking At CRH's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CRH. Our analysis of options history for CRH (NYSE:CRH) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 90% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $123,500, and 8 were calls, valued at $463,346.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $85.0 for CRH during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CRH options trades today is 1209.0 with a total volume of 3,159.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CRH's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

CRH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.9 $2.4 $3.8 $85.00 $95.0K 101 279 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $85.00 $71.2K 2.3K 98 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.0 $8.8 $8.8 $85.00 $70.4K 2.3K 656 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $85.00 $64.2K 2.3K 553 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.0 $8.8 $8.8 $85.00 $59.8K 2.3K 184

About CRH

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

In light of the recent options history for CRH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CRH Trading volume stands at 1,207,265, with CRH's price down by -1.74%, positioned at $91.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CRH, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.