Looking At Costco Wholesale's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $251,044, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $191,820.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $575.0 and $925.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Costco Wholesale stands at 407.5, with a total volume reaching 46.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Costco Wholesale, situated within the strike price corridor from $575.0 to $925.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $97.5 $97.5 $97.5 $870.00 $97.5K 1 10 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.4 $17.45 $18.35 $790.00 $84.4K 65 26 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.55 $23.8 $25.22 $845.00 $63.0K 394 0 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.25 $18.2 $18.2 $790.00 $47.3K 65 26 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.05 $37.95 $37.95 $925.00 $34.1K 136 9

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale With a trading volume of 32,822, the price of COST is down by -0.36%, reaching $875.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $974.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $935. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $880. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1065. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $990. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

