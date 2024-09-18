Looking At Costco Wholesale's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $256,830 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $588,031.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $800.0 to $1360.0 for Costco Wholesale over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $800.0 to $1360.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $467.0 $457.1 $462.3 $1360.00 $231.1K 0 5 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $99.35 $97.05 $99.18 $800.00 $198.4K 761 21 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $99.15 $93.55 $96.94 $800.00 $145.3K 761 36 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.46 $1.97 $2.23 $915.00 $66.0K 996 322 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $54.0 $52.25 $54.0 $900.00 $48.6K 1.4K 9

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Costco Wholesale With a trading volume of 91,308, the price of COST is up by 0.19%, reaching $899.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $902.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $925. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $780. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $925. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $955. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $925.

