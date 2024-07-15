Looking At Corning's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Corning.

Looking at options history for Corning (NYSE:GLW) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $285,811 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $1,043,180.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.0 to $50.0 for Corning over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Corning's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Corning's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Corning Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.75 $2.6 $2.75 $50.00 $687.5K 1.9K 0 GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $42.00 $307.5K 1.3K 2 GLW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.9 $0.8 $0.85 $46.00 $63.4K 675 36 GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.25 $1.2 $1.21 $47.00 $48.1K 8.5K 175 GLW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $45.00 $47.0K 218 603

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Corning, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Corning Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,996,882, the price of GLW is up 0.09% at $45.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Corning

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.4.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Corning, which currently sits at a price target of $42. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Corning, which currently sits at a price target of $39. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Corning with a target price of $50. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Corning with a target price of $45. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Corning with a target price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Corning with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

