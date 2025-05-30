Looking At CoreWeave's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CoreWeave. Our analysis of options history for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $245,356, and 8 were calls, valued at $395,690.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $110.0 for CoreWeave during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CoreWeave's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CoreWeave's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

CoreWeave Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $56.5 $55.1 $56.5 $50.00 $113.0K 32 32 CRWV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $39.0 $35.1 $37.1 $105.00 $74.2K 13 0 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.75 $2.5 $2.75 $105.00 $52.3K 2.5K 6.9K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.8 $2.75 $2.75 $105.00 $51.6K 2.5K 6.7K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.5 $19.9 $20.5 $89.00 $51.2K 3 25

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

In light of the recent options history for CoreWeave, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

CoreWeave's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,186,572, the CRWV's price is up by 1.29%, now at $106.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CoreWeave, which currently sits at a price target of $76. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on CoreWeave with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on CoreWeave with a target price of $61.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CoreWeave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CRWV

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight May 2025 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Perform May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

