Looking At Core Scientific's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CORZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Core Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $259,262, and 7 are calls, amounting to $341,604.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $15.0 for Core Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.0 $3.05 $12.00 $222.6K 1.2K 1.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $11.00 $76.8K 265 243 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.1 $2.07 $2.1 $10.00 $63.0K 2.4K 301 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $8.00 $59.5K 8.0K 90 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.8 $5.88 $7.00 $44.2K 18.2K 125

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

In light of the recent options history for Core Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Core Scientific's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,500,234, with CORZ's price down by -3.1%, positioned at $11.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Core Scientific

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $24. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Core Scientific with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

