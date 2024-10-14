Looking At Core Scientific's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CORZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Core Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,127, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $528,990.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $20.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Core Scientific's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Core Scientific's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.55 $9.00 $91.0K 3.7K 201 CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $9.00 $90.0K 3.7K 201 CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.6 $10.00 $72.0K 22.9K 357 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $6.9 $7.1 $7.00 $70.2K 19.7K 101 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $2.85 $3.0 $11.00 $60.0K 3.4K 0

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Core Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Core Scientific's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,571,135, the price of CORZ is down -1.18% at $13.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Core Scientific, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.