Looking At Constellation Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $279,990, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $778,481.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $220.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.3 $21.9 $22.3 $195.00 $180.6K 607 138 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.4 $5.8 $5.8 $175.00 $174.0K 1.2K 300 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.3 $21.7 $22.2 $195.00 $126.5K 607 57 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.7 $19.6 $19.6 $200.00 $90.1K 4.1K 56 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $160.00 $79.6K 5.4K 1.0K

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy Currently trading with a volume of 893,672, the CEG's price is up by 0.01%, now at $196.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $208.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $208. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $233. An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $183.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

