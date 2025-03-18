Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 44 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $745,142, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,692,154.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $400.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Global stands at 1400.43, with a total volume reaching 6,070.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.5 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.35 $3.4 $300.00 $290.6K 10.9K 1.3K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.7 $39.6 $39.61 $300.00 $178.2K 466 236 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $178.2 $174.5 $176.2 $7.50 $176.2K 684 1 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.3 $43.75 $44.03 $150.00 $162.9K 2.6K 0 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.7 $28.75 $29.7 $175.00 $133.6K 246 149

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coinbase Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Coinbase Global's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,481,847, with COIN's price down by -4.24%, positioned at $180.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $297.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

