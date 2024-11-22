Looking At Coinbase Glb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $199,775, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,065,267.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $470.0 for Coinbase Glb over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Glb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Glb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $470.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Glb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $13.7 $13.1 $13.31 $300.00 $266.0K 3.1K 864 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $215.4 $212.7 $215.4 $80.00 $193.8K 6 0 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $7.5 $7.0 $7.28 $320.00 $145.6K 1.9K 10.5K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $86.05 $83.3 $83.74 $215.00 $125.6K 195 21 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/27/24 $60.0 $57.95 $59.7 $250.00 $119.4K 74 0

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Glb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Glb With a volume of 1,995,834, the price of COIN is up 0.17% at $295.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Glb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $239.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Coinbase Glb, targeting a price of $214. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $204. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $245. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $290. * An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $245.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.