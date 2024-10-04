Looking At Coherent's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coherent (NYSE:COHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Coherent.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $699,457.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $140.0 for Coherent over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coherent options trades today is 166.33 with a total volume of 706.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coherent's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Coherent 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.3 $21.2 $21.3 $85.00 $106.5K 414 100 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $11.3 $11.3 $140.00 $90.4K 135 80 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.3 $21.0 $21.1 $85.00 $88.6K 414 50 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.0 $16.8 $16.9 $100.00 $84.4K 215 50 COHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $16.0 $15.7 $16.0 $100.00 $80.0K 215 150

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Where Is Coherent Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,919,016, the COHR's price is up by 1.31%, now at $95.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coherent

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Coherent with a target price of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coherent with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.