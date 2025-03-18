Looking At Coeur Mining's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coeur Mining. Our analysis of options history for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $78,740, and 7 were calls, valued at $775,250.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.5 and $10.0 for Coeur Mining, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coeur Mining's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coeur Mining's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.5 to $10.0, over the past month.

Coeur Mining 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CDE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.5 $2.5 $5.00 $257.5K 5.1K 1.0K CDE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.45 $1.3 $1.33 $7.50 $199.5K 14.7K 1.5K CDE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.6 $10.00 $150.2K 3.1K 2.5K CDE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.0 $1.9 $2.0 $5.00 $50.0K 5.9K 1.0K CDE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.0 $0.9 $1.0 $7.50 $50.0K 3.7K 1.0K

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coeur Mining, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coeur Mining Standing Right Now? With a volume of 16,059,910, the price of CDE is up 5.6% at $6.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. Expert Opinions on Coeur Mining

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.08.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $9. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Coeur Mining, maintaining a target price of $8. * An analyst from TD Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $7.

