Looking for Cloud Stocks? Use This Zacks Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Let’s take a closer look at the ‘Cloud Computing’ screen and analyze a stock within, namely Alphabet GOOGL.

Cloud Computing Overview

Cloud computing refers to the on-demand, seamless access of computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence over the Internet (the cloud) on a pay-per-use pricing model.

It marks a paradigm shift from traditional on-premises infrastructure storage to remote cloud-based storage facilities and relies heavily on virtualization and automation technologies. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centers and servers, organizations access a virtual pool of shared resources from a cloud service provider on an as-needed basis.

This lowers operating costs, increases productivity with greater agility and flexibility, and improves scalability with higher economies of scale. Please click here to access the Zacks Cloud Computing Thematic Screen.

Google Cloud Growth Accelerates

Alphabet’s latest cloud results were the primary driver behind its recent post-earnings positivity, with the company quickly becoming one of the most popular players in the industry.

Google Cloud revenue throughout its latest period totaled $20.0 billion, crushing our estimate and reflecting a sizable 62.7% YoY growth rate. The cloud acceleration was a huge positive for Alphabet in terms of market sentiment, as cloud growth rates have often dictated post-earnings reactions in recent years.

Below is a chart illustrating cloud revenues on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The EPS outlook also remains bullish across the board for the Mag 7 member, a huge positive concerning its share momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Thematic investing has emerged as a powerful way for investors to sync their portfolios with emerging trends. A mix of long-term and short-term themes is increasingly dictating which companies lead as economies expand and markets shift.

The Cloud Computing thematic list, which currently Alphabet GOOGL is part of, focuses on technology companies that provide the related hardware and software to enable cloud computing services, the communication service providers that offer the network facilities, and the various firms that utilize the services.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.