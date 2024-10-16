Looking At Citigroup's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $635,217 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $245,351.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $75.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 16263.89 with a total volume of 3,811.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.53 $1.34 $1.52 $55.00 $446.4K 13.5K 0 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.41 $0.38 $0.38 $50.00 $94.0K 35.8K 2.4K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.7 $3.75 $75.00 $75.0K 12.6K 200 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.73 $62.50 $60.6K 8.8K 264 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.5 $14.9 $15.2 $55.00 $45.6K 280 50

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Citigroup Currently trading with a volume of 2,901,618, the C's price is up by 2.23%, now at $64.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $91. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $86. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Citigroup with a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $92.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

