Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CSCO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Cisco Systems. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,200, and 7 calls, totaling $886,972.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cisco Systems stands at 12398.25, with a total volume reaching 6,111.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cisco Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.65 $8.0 $55.00 $320.0K 3.2K 400 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $55.00 $192.5K 17.4K 370 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.38 $0.34 $0.34 $62.50 $143.6K 21.7K 4.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.19 $2.13 $2.19 $57.50 $109.5K 25.5K 785 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $57.50 $49.9K 2.1K 11

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 8,726,928, the price of CSCO is up by 0.03%, reaching $58.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $63.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

