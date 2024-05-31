Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $1,067,200, and 7 are calls, amounting to $338,697.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $52.5 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $50.00 $669.5K 22.0K 1.3K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.53 $1.5 $1.5 $42.50 $225.0K 6.2K 1.4K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.54 $0.51 $0.52 $45.50 $109.2K 816 6 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.05 $5.85 $6.05 $42.50 $100.4K 924 2 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.37 $0.35 $0.36 $47.50 $81.7K 13.0K 15.2K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

In light of the recent options history for Cisco Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cisco Systems With a trading volume of 8,321,048, the price of CSCO is up by 0.21%, reaching $46.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

