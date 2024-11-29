Looking At Cipher Mining's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), with a cumulative value of $972,909. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 138,100.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $9.0 for Cipher Mining over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cipher Mining options trades today is 7684.67 with a total volume of 12,822.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cipher Mining's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $9.0 over the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.1 $1.0 $1.09 $8.00 $185.2K 16.3K 2.0K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $4.00 $170.0K 7.2K 508 CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.36 $4.00 $166.8K 7.2K 508 CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.38 $4.00 $157.6K 7.2K 1.4K CIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.3 $0.2 $0.2 $5.50 $100.5K 485 5.0K

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Cipher Mining, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cipher Mining With a trading volume of 5,465,572, the price of CIFR is up by 12.02%, reaching $7.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 95 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cipher Mining

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $7.55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cipher Mining options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

