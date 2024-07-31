Looking At Chipotle Mexican Grill's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,374,585 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,092,663.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $44.0 to $64.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chipotle Mexican Grill's significant trades, within a strike price range of $44.0 to $64.0, over the past month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.2 $1.75 $1.9 $55.00 $760.0K 3.7K 4.1K CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.25 $1.1 $1.25 $55.00 $500.0K 11.4K 6.6K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.6 $9.5 $9.6 $50.00 $287.0K 1.2K 4 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.6 $9.4 $9.6 $64.00 $166.0K 1.3K 304 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.6 $9.3 $9.6 $64.00 $125.7K 1.3K 131

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 17,209,781, with CMG's price up by 1.58%, positioned at $53.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $67. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $56. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $69. An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $68. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.