Looking At Charles Schwab's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,124,207, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $80,025.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $73.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Charles Schwab's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Charles Schwab's significant trades, within a strike price range of $62.5 to $73.0, over the past month.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $3.0 $2.8 $2.9 $65.00 $102.3K 415 1.6K SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.05 $2.85 $2.9 $65.00 $94.8K 415 1.9K SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.0 $2.76 $2.91 $65.00 $93.1K 415 990 SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.93 $2.87 $2.93 $65.00 $82.9K 415 2.2K SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.94 $2.89 $2.94 $65.00 $81.7K 415 2.2K

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $10 trillion of client assets at the end of 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Charles Schwab, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Charles Schwab Currently trading with a volume of 369,356, the SCHW's price is up by 0.16%, now at $71.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days. What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charles Schwab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.