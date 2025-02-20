Looking At Charles Schwab's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SCHW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Charles Schwab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $259,396, and 4 are calls, amounting to $330,167.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $85.0 for Charles Schwab, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charles Schwab options trades today is 1945.8 with a total volume of 15,643.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charles Schwab's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.03 $1.0 $1.03 $85.00 $123.7K 4.1K 1.2K SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $1.28 $1.12 $1.15 $84.00 $116.8K 37 0 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.55 $0.52 $0.52 $80.00 $113.4K 568 2.3K SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.01 $1.0 $1.01 $85.00 $63.1K 4.1K 1.8K SCHW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $0.57 $0.5 $0.54 $80.00 $54.0K 568 2.9K

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $9 trillion of client assets at the end of September 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Charles Schwab Trading volume stands at 6,191,624, with SCHW's price down by -0.63%, positioned at $81.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 53 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Charles Schwab

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $93. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $96. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

