Looking At Celsius Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $427,399, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $570,597.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $130.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.8 $15.5 $15.76 $15.00 $220.6K 184 140 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $101.8 $101.3 $101.75 $130.00 $101.7K 200 20 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.4 $3.55 $28.33 $97.6K 1.3K 309 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.6 $8.6 $30.00 $86.0K 5.0K 233 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.75 $8.8 $30.00 $84.4K 5.0K 97

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,720,788, the price of CELH is down -5.71% at $28.05. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $44.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

