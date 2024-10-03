Looking At Celsius Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $376,568, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $212,218.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.5 to $130.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 868.0 with a total volume of 2,525.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.0 $98.35 $100.0 $130.00 $90.0K 218 9 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $30.00 $73.0K 761 207 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $40.00 $59.4K 2.4K 219 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.42 $35.50 $54.0K 37 200 CELH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $5.45 $5.2 $5.31 $35.50 $53.1K 37 100

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

In light of the recent options history for Celsius Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings With a volume of 4,035,346, the price of CELH is down -0.66% at $30.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.4.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $47. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $43. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

