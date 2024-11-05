Looking At Cava Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Cava Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $369,280, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $817,270.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $180.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $56.3 $56.2 $56.2 $95.00 $562.0K 145 100 CAVA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.3 $10.3 $130.00 $103.0K 184 100 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $66.6 $65.3 $66.3 $180.00 $66.3K 26 10 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.6 $78.0 $80.6 $60.00 $64.4K 611 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.3 $10.3 $10.4 $133.00 $63.4K 167 61

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Current Position of Cava Group With a volume of 933,510, the price of CAVA is up 1.2% at $133.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.66666666666666.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $113. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Cava Group with a target price of $148.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

