Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $873,924 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $663,336.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $390.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 724.32 with a total volume of 3,530.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.5 $3.55 $390.00 $164.9K 108 466 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.0 $6.95 $6.95 $350.00 $121.7K 2.3K 205 CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $14.7 $13.25 $14.4 $345.00 $108.1K 253 97 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.3 $32.55 $32.55 $360.00 $91.1K 551 48 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $310.00 $80.0K 527 105

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,083,667, with CAT's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $347.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

